Hotham snow, rain widespread
Breakfast is hard to beat
Vandalism ʻdisappointingʼ
Hobie hunting
Indi-credible feat of endurance
12-04-2017
Temperatures across the state plummeted on Monday, reaching as low as -3 degrees at Mount Hotham on Sunday night, resulting in the second snowfall of the year. A dump of...
07-04-2017
It was a perfect crisp morning for Eastwood Retirement Residents Association’s fourth annual fundraising breakfast for Gippsland Rotary Centenary House on Wednesday. And if the numbers are anything to go...
05-04-2017
Local wildlife carer, Lorna King, of Bairnsdale Wildlife Rescue, says she was “disappointed” to find her car vandalised in the past fortnight. The car is marked by a sticker that...
03-04-2017
Seventy-four anglers from Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, Queensland and the ACT headed to Mallacoota to contest round three of the Hobie Kayak Bream Series over the March 25-26...
31-03-2017
Most people can ride a bike, but it takes a special kind of individual to race across Australia, unsupported, on the occasional micro sleep. And that’s exactly what a field...
27-03-2017
The Metung branch of Red Cross last week handed over a cheque to the Victorian branch director, Wenda Donaldson, for $7000. The cheque was the proceeds from a pop-up shop...