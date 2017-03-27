banners

    • East Gippsland News

      •  
        • Cnr Macleod &
          Bailey Streets
        • Bairnsdale, 3875
        • PO Box 465
      •  
        • (03) 5150 2300
      •  
        • Publication Day: Wednesday
        • Circulation:
          16,130

      • Lakes Post

        •  
          • 505 Esplanade
          • Lakes Entrance 3909
          • PO Box 303
          •  
        •  
          • (03) 5155 1514
        •  
          • Publication Day: Wednesday
          • Circulation:
            2,976

      • Snowy River Mail

        •  
          • 122 Nicholson Street
          • Orbost, 3888
          • PO Box 272
          •  
        •  
          • (03) 5154 1919
        •  
          • Publication Day: Wednesday
          • Circulation:
            1,666

      • Bairnsdale Advertiser

        •  
          • Cnr Macleod &
            Bailey Streets
          • Bairnsdale, 3875
          • PO Box 465
        •  
          • (03) 5150 2300
        •  
          • Publication Day:
            Monday & Friday
          • Circulation:
            13,256

      • Yeates Printing

          •  
            • Cnr Macleod &
              Bailey Streets
            • Bairnsdale, 3875
            • PO Box 465
          •  
            • (03) 5152 4141

